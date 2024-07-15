Production Quality Engineer
2024-07-15
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Your role will be to support our managers regarding quality. You will be assisting the manager when it comes to internal and external audits, performing root-cause analyses and updating handbooks and documents. Also, you will perform and lead pro-active initiatives and smaller missions together with our managers.
As a production quality engineer you will be responsible for:
* Ensuring compliance according to legal standards and obligations
* Supporting inspectors, technicians and other staff and provide guidance and feedback
* Overseeing and updating procedures
* Identifying and seizing opportunities for improvement and developing new efficient procedures together with our managers.
Observe that travels to our site in Arboga will occur.
Your profile
We believe that you have a great interest in quality and that you are customer focused and driven to always deliver improved business value.
As a person, you need to be communicative and outgoing to have the ability to work with people on all position levels. You are well organized, systematic and conscientious, as this is vital for you to thrive in this position. When necessary however, you have the ability to keep an holistic view. You are a problem solver with the will to always put effort into finding a way forward.
Required skills:
* A relevant education and/or equivalent work experience
* Good knowledge regarding quality and production/maintenance procedures
* Good knowledge of spoken and written Swedish and English
* A driver's license due to travels to other Saab sites.
Desired skills:
* knowledge of airworthiness regulations and permissions.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
