Production Quality Engineer
Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2025-06-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Be a part of the global aerospace industry, working with production quality at Saab Aerospace Systems in Linköping. We supply both internal and external customers like Airbus and Boeing with wing structures, movables and doors.
The Production Quality Engineer is responsible for quality assurance in Aerospace Systems production. The role includes planning, implementation and monitoring of quality related activities in order to maintain or improve the productions quality performance as well as handling non-conformities.
The main tasks:
*
Develop and/or maintain the production quality performance
*
Secure compliance to quality requirements throughout production
*
Handling non-conformities
*
Corrective actions management
*
Continuously analyze, identify and initiate improvements to part design, industrial setup, internal work processes
Your profile
What we are looking for is someone with a high level of relevant education and/or experience from a very similar occupation. The big variety of products and parts calls for someone that has no problem of learning and understanding manufacturing techniques, products and customer requirements/expectations. Multiple interfaces, between organizations within Aerostructures, should feel exiting for someone applying for this position.
Required skills:
*
Master degree or minimum five years of relevant experience (quality)
*
Excellent communication skills in English, verbal and written
*
Experience in using quality technology tools for problem solving (six sigma etc)
*
Experience in reading design data i.e. drawings, models etc
Desired skills:
*
Experience from commercial aerospace
*
Experience in working close to production
*
Mechanical engineering background with focus on quality and manufacturing techniques
*
Certified Black Belt
*
Experience in First Article Inspection review
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_35343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9397274