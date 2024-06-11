Production Documentation Coordinator
Wellspect AB / Kulturjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kulturjobb i Mölndal
2024-06-11
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wellspect AB i Mölndal
Imagine yourself being part of a company where you will make a difference to people's quality of life. This is something that we take great pride in. It is in our culture, and it is something that you can hear, see and feel when joining our company. We passionately strive to make a real difference every day to everyone who needs our products and services.
You will be part of our Production Development department where we bring new production processes to life and maintain the quality of our existing ones. As a Production Documentation Coordinator you 'll be part of ensuring that changes to our production facilities are introduced as smoothly as possible. Whilst still complying to regulatory requirements and traceability.
Responsibilities:
Create, maintain and administrate product configurations and manufacturing structures. Both for new product/processes and daily operations.
Coordinate the Change process, including being the go-to-person regarding changes.
Responsible for implementing changes. Coordinating together with a cross functional team. Changes may include implementing manufacturing structures for new materials or documentation.
Manage and improve the process for changes and documentation coordination
Evaluate and evolve parts of the Quality system
Qualification / Background:
Takes pride in being thorough and responsible
Strong communication and social skills
Documentation and communication skills, in English as well as in Swedish
Experience from work in life science or other regulated industry is a merit
Previous work as administrator experience is a merit.
Experience with manufacturing and distribution systems (M3) or product data management (Windchill PDMLink) is a merit.
Please note that we will review applications continuously, so be sure to send in your application as soon as possible.
Welcome with your application!
About Wellspect
Wellspect Healthcare is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices that help people suffering from urinary retention or chronic constipation. More than 1 000 employees around the world are dedicated to making a difference to people who need our products and services. Wellspect is one of the worlds' leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, with LoFric® as the most known brand. As a help to those with chronic or severe constipation Wellspect has developed what likely is the world's most advanced irrigation system, NavinaTM, combining a high degree of user convenience, clinical effectiveness and connectivity into one smart system. Wellspect strives to become climate neutral and leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. The company, with headquarters in Mölndal, Sweden, is present in more than 30 countries, and part of Dentsply Sirona, the worlds ' largest manufacturer of professional dental technologies. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.wellspect.com
and www.dentsplysirona.com
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wellspect AB
(org.nr 559332-0673)
Aminogatan 1 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
8740435