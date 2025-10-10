Product Operations Manager
Dynavox Group AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynavox Group AB i Stockholm
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
As a Product Operations Manager you are the backbone of execution and an enabler of change. You make sure our product portfolio runs smoothly, our tools and processes empower the Product team, and that improvements are continuously implemented. Your mission is to create clarity, remove friction, and give teams the foundation they need to focus on delivering customer and business value.
In your role, your main objectives are:
Portfolio Configuration & Maintenance. Maintain accurate product configurations, bundles, and pricing, supported by clear review processes and smooth updates.
Tools & Systems Ownership & Enablement. Own and improve the tools that support Product and Development, ensuring data quality, useful dashboards, and close collaboration with Design and BI. P
rocess Standardization & Enablement. Keep templates, SharePoint sites, and product documentation current, while running and improving PM processes (royalties, pricing, updates, beta programs) so the team can work efficiently.
This role is new to the organization and you will have an impact on how it is established. You will work in a strong Product Management team of around 10 people.
Work tasks
Portfolio Configuration & Maintenance
Maintain product configurations and portfolio assets across systems and channels, ensuring accuracy and timeliness
Establish and run a review process so products, bundles, and solutions remain up to date
Lead or participate in taskforces to improve product configuration in backend systems and enable smooth sales operations
Manage configuration changes such as new products, bundles, or pricing updates in close collaboration with Finance and Operations
Tools & Systems Ownership & Enablement
Act as an agent of change and an enabler by making sure tools and systems empower the PM team
Own and maintain key tools that support the Product Teams (e.g., Mixpanel, Productboard)
Configure and adapt tools to serve the needs of Product and Development teams
Collaborate closely with the Design Team to align tool usage with workflows and discovery practices
Work with the BI team to ensure data quality, keep dashboards current, and drive continuous improvements
Process Standardization & Enablement
Ensure tools, templates, and processes empower the PM team to succeed
Keep templates easy to use and accessible, enabling the team to focus on value creation
Maintain SharePoint sites so they are structured, up to date, and ready for use
Ensure life-time documentation exists for all products, with clear processes to maintain and update them
Maintain and improve PM processes related to royalties, updates, and other operational needs
Execute and continuously improve existing processes, focusing on reducing friction and enabling PMs to work more efficiently
Own the Beta and Feedback programs, including the related processes
Expected performance
Deliver on quarterly goals as defined in OKRs
Drive change that increases operational efficiency and reduces friction in day-to-day work
Personal qualities
Team player with a true can-do attitude. You combine operational excellence with a mindset of enablement and change. You thrive when creating clarity, structure, and continuous improvements, and are motivated by making it easier for others to succeed.
Acts as both an agent of change and an enabler for colleagues
Proactive problem solver who identifies root causes, takes ownership, and follows through to resolution
Communicates clearly and openly, fostering two-way communication and transparency
Collaborates with energy and positivity, building trust across functions and levels
Resolves conflicts constructively and encourages learning from challenges
Reliable and consistent in delivering on commitments, enabling others to do the same
Structured and organized, prioritizing effectively and focusing on continuous improvement
Curious and technically interested, sharing and developing knowledge with others
Practices strong self-management: plans and executes work independently, balances priorities, and seeks out opportunities to grow skills and capabilities
Knowledge, skills, experience, education
5-8 years' experience in product operations, product management, project management or similar
Strong skills in process automation and continuous improvement
Hands-on experience with product operations tools (e.g., Mixpanel, Productboard) and BI/dashboard tools
Familiarity with governance processes such as royalties, pricing, beta programs, and lifecycle documentation
Broad technical understanding and interest in products, with a holistic perspective on development and production
Experience in SaaS tools and system configuration, ensuring processes and data are optimized
Strong stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration skills, working with Design, BI, Finance, and Operations
Fluent in English
Preferably a university degree in business studies, engineering, computer science, or a related field
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynavox Group AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9552033