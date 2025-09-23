Product Manager
2025-09-23
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
As the technology firm that created the mobile world and has a rich history of 145 years of building ground-breaking solutions and innovative technologies supported by 60,000+ patents, Ericsson has made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson, you are empowered to learn, lead, and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you are welcomed as your own perfectly unique self and celebrated for the skills, talents, and perspectives you bring to the team.
Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions (BEWS) is the group responsible for leading Ericsson's Enterprise 5G, Networking, and Security business. Our growing product portfolio spans across private 5G, wide area networks, local area networks, and enterprise security. We are the #1 global market leader in Wireless-WAN-based enterprise connectivity solutions and are growing fast in enterprise Private 5G networks and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solutions.
How Will You Contribute to the Company?
We are looking for a Senior Product Manager with industry experience in a product management role to join our RAN team for the Enterprise 5G portfolio. You will be joining a globally diverse team, interacting and working closely with one of the finest product teams in the Enterprise private 5G industry - where you will find that work is both fun and challenging with ample opportunity to learn and grow.
What you will do:
* Product Manager for RAN feature development teams.
* Work closely with customers, sales engineering, services, and support teams to bring new features from concept to launch and ensure successful adoption in the market.
* Collaborate cross-functionally with other product managers to define product strategy, priorities, and execution plans.
The skills you bring:
Must-haves:
* Product management experience Strong business acumen to capture and convert must-have customer asks into clear requirements.
* Familiarity with Agile development processes and frameworks, backlog management
* Strong prioritization skills, roadmap definition, and executable strategies.
* Experience with 3GPP RAN technologies Familiarity with LTE, 5G, and private cellular networks
* Deep technical knowledge of RAN architecture and wireless protocols.
* Excellent understanding of radio KPIs, counters, parameters, and features, including optimization
* Experience with UX driven products, REST APIs, and network automation.
* Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills
* Strong interpersonal skills to work effectively with external and internal stakeholders.
* Flexibility to adjust to changing market conditions, customer needs, priorities, and technological advancements.
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field
Nice-to-haves:
* Experience with Ericsson RAN.
* Experience with LTE and 5G.
* Experience as a product owner of development teams.
* Knowledge of transport protocols and networking fundamentals.
* Familiarity with JIRA and Confluence for backlog management and documentation.
* Experience in delivering cloud-based software solutions in an agile development environment.
Why Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions?
At Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, we are one team - all in on inclusion. Celebrating the uniqueness of our individual team members across the globe helps us build diverse teams where we all can thrive. Our connected, community-focused culture enables each one of us to perform at our best and fully be ourselves.
We are creating the future of global connectivity & community. Come join us. You belong here.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, including your CV/resume in English.
Application deadline: 22nd of September 2025.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Unit: BEWS
Please be aware that this position is subject to a comprehensive background check and vetting process.
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "771638-43646150". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Isabell Josefsson +46760823676 Jobbnummer
9521273