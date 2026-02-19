Product Manager - Frontend Applications
The Mission
We are scaling our Product Team and looking for a user-centric Product Manager to join us in shaping the experience of our proprietary e-commerce platform.
You will work alongside our existing Frontend Product Manager to divide and conquer the front-end landscape. Together, you will share ownership of the user experience across two distinct brands operating in four Nordic markets (8 sites total), as well as our Merchant Interface and Internal Tools.
Your specific focus will be Search & Find e-commerce flows - helping consumers discover and navigate millions of products across our marketplace - but you will collaborate daily to ensure a cohesive experience across the entire ecosystem.
This is a PM 1 role: you will own a well-defined product area, deliver meaningful improvements for our users, and grow your marketplace expertise with the support of experienced colleagues around you.
Key Responsibilities
Domain Ownership & Roadmap
Own the product roadmap for Search & Find flows across our consumer sites, including search results, filtering, sorting, navigation, and category browsing.
Define and prioritize features, improvements, and bug fixes within your domain, working from a combination of user data, stakeholder input, and business goals.
Ensure your roadmap is clearly communicated and aligned with the broader product strategy set by the Product Team.
Cross-PM Collaboration & Alignment
Partner closely with the Frontend PM and UX team to ensure consistency in UX patterns, design language, and prioritization across all 8 sites.
Participate in cross-PM syncs and planning rituals to share context, flag dependencies, and align on shared resources (UX design, frontend engineering).
Coordinate with the Product Optimization Manager on A/B tests and data analysis relevant to your domain - consume insights, request experiments, and use data to validate your decisions.
User Experience & Optimization
Develop a deep understanding of how consumers search for and discover products on our marketplace, using analytics dashboards, session recordings, user feedback, and collaboration with UX designers.
Identify friction points and conversion opportunities within Search & Find flows and translate them into well-scoped improvement initiatives.
Work with UX and CX roles to create intuitive, high-quality experiences that work across both brands and all four markets.
Product Prioritization & Agile Engagement
Own the prioritization of the product backlog for your domain, ensuring the team is always working on the highest-impact items that balance new features, optimizations, and technical health.
Attend and actively contribute to sprint refinements and planning sessions - providing context, clarifying requirements, and making trade-off decisions. The engineering team runs their own agile ceremonies, but you are their key partner for the "what" and "why."
Write clear user stories and acceptance criteria so the team can work autonomously during sprints without constant PM involvement.
Stay close enough to delivery to unblock decisions quickly, but trust the team to manage their own workflow, standups, and retrospectives.
Stakeholder Engagement
Be the first point of contact for stakeholder requests related to Search & Find (from Commercial, Marketing, Operations, and Merchant teams), triaging them through the established intake process.
Translate business needs into product requirements and manage expectations on timelines and feasibility.
Present your domain's progress and plans in product reviews and team-wide forums.
What We're Looking For
2-4 years of product management experience, ideally in e-commerce, marketplace, or consumer-facing digital products. You've shipped features and learned from them.
A genuine interest in user experience - you care about how real people interact with products and you're curious about what makes a great search and discovery experience.
Solid analytical skills - you're comfortable working with product analytics tools, interpreting conversion funnels, and using data to support your prioritization decisions. You don't need to be a data scientist, but you should be data-informed.
Experience with agile delivery - you've worked in sprints, written user stories, and collaborated with engineering teams. You understand the rhythm of iterative product development.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical or analytical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
AI-first mindset - you actively use AI tools to enhance your work, whether that's accelerating research and analysis, drafting specs, exploring data, or pressure-testing ideas. You see AI as a multiplier for your output and you're always looking for new ways to integrate it into your workflows. We don't just welcome this - we expect it.
Collaborative mindset - you thrive in a team where you share ownership with other PMs, designers, and engineers rather than working in isolation. You ask for help when you need it and offer it when you can.
A Bachelor's degree in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Computer Science, Interaction Design, or a related technical or design discipline is preferred. We value educational backgrounds that bridge the gap between engineering feasibility and user experience.
Nice to have:
Experience working with search or discovery products (site search, recommendations, filtering/faceted navigation).
Familiarity with marketplace dynamics - understanding the interplay between consumer experience and merchant value.
