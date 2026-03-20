Product Coordinator
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Skräddarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla skräddarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
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Company Description
Do you want to help create an inspiring online shopping experience? As a Product Coordinator at & Other Stories, you'll play a key role in our E-commerce team. You'll make sure our products are beautifully presented, with the right images, colors, and details and help strengthen our brand identity in the digital space. This is your chance to join a creative, fast-paced team where your work will have a visible impact on our website.
Your Responsibilities
What you will do:
Ensure product data is accurate and updated across systems.
Coordinate product information for the website.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to maintain a seamless product flow.
Support seasonal launches and campaigns by preparing product content.
Monitor site presentation and troubleshoot issues promptly.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of the E-commerce team and work closely with Buying, Production, Photo Studio, Merchandising, and Logistics teams to ensure products go live smoothly and meet brand standards.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Strong administrative skills and attention to detail.
Knowledge of SEO and digital content optimization is a plus.
Ability to work with multiple stakeholders and coordinate across teams.
Proficiency in English.
Familiarity with fashion retail processes and seasonal product flows.
And people who are...
Collaborative and inclusive.
Proactive and action-oriented.
Responsible and detail-focused.
Flexible and open-minded.
Effective communicators who take ownership.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time temporary contract based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible until February 2027.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting, apply by sending your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 26/3. Applications are only accepted through our career page.
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
We value collaboration and believe great ideas thrive when we work closely together. This role is primarily office-based, with four days per week at the office and one day remote.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract; you must have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories is a modern fashion brand that tells expressive stories. Designed for everyday living - with its excitement, curiosity, and imperfections - our clothes empower those who think differently.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
Attractive benefits and development opportunities.
Staff discount across all H&M Group brands.
Participation in H&M Incentive Program (HIP).
30 days holiday, collective agreement with pension and life insurance.
Wellness benefit (4,000 SEK/year) and access to Benify Benefits Portal.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from our inclusive and collaborative culture, strong values, and growth opportunities. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
105 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9809684