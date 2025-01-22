Power System Engineer Hvdc Control & Protection Software
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2025-01-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues be a part of building and deliver customized control systems to meet our customer's and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy? Then we are eager to meet you!
We are now looking for a Power System Engineer for the control and protection department.
You will be a part of our highly skilled Basic Conceptual Design team within the department TKST.
This department have one of the most important roles within the HVDC organization. Here we draw and set up the architectural foundations for the Control & Protection delivery, based on the customer requirements, SLD etc. The group is mostly focusing on engineering in the early stages of the projects but also contributing with expert support throughout the whole project execution.
You will provide with your technical knowledge withing the Basic Conceptual Design phase in the Control & Protection area and coordinate the work with project managers and other technical teams within the organization. And when needed, participate in customer meetings.
Our team culture is flexible and cooperative with highest regards for safety and occupational health.
We value your potential and personal commitment equal to experience, so do not hesitate to send your application even though you don't meet all the requirements. A team with fantastic collaboration is waiting for you to join!
I who will be your manager is Torbjörn Andersson. For me it is important to build and sustain a healthy and exiting work environment, together with the team. If we feel excitement and joy when we come to work, we are well equipped and ready do take on any task! I appreciate and invite to communication at any times. Dialogues in all shapes and forms are key to good working environment and successful project execution.
Apply today and be a part of the exciting HVDC journey that enables a sustainable green energy future for us all. Looking forward hearing from you!
Your responsibilities
You will be a part of the HVDC team and be responsible for the Basic Conceptual Design work for our control and protection system
Work together with our customers to ensure our delivery is according to their requirements and standards
Collaborating and networking with other engineering functions, sharing best practice across different projects
To be proactive in finding solutions & to continuously improve the process
Coordinating technical interfaces towards other domains during the execution
Assessing the risks in the proposed design and take required actions accordingly
Your background
Bachelor or master's degree in Power Systems or electrical engineering or similar background.
You have great communication skills and can easily seek and find the needed information
You have coordinating and planning abilities
You have experience from working with Power Systems, Control & Protection
Experience with Azure DevOps is valuable.
As you will be part of a global business, it is important that you are fluent in English. Knowing Swedish language is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Our selection process is continuous so if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager: Torbjörn Andersson, torbjorn.andersson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
