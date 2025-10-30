Power Engineer with an Interest in Software for Client in Ludvika

Welcome to an international workplace with great opportunities for professional development. The role of a power engineer is waiting for you - submit your application today.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking on behalf of our client for someone who wants to take on the role of a power engineer. Together with your colleagues, you will develop customized embedded control systems consisting of both software and hardware to meet the needs of customers and the world for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy. Our client works to support their customers with innovative solutions and services across the entire value chain.
In this role, you will have a key responsibility within software. You will join a supportive team where you and your colleagues achieve results while making sure to enjoy your work. This global software team focuses on the area of Control & Protection. To thrive in the role, we see that you are a problem-solver who enjoys working both independently and as part of a team.
You are offered
• Secure employment
• A fixed monthly salary
• A career partner in the form of a dedicated consultant manager who will follow your development and coach you throughout your assignment
• An excellent network of knowledgeable and competent colleagues on-site at the client
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has experience from similar roles within power engineering
• Holds a completed higher education degree, either a Bachelor's or Master's, in power engineering
• Has good English skills, both written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have
• Good Swedish language skills, both written and spoken
• Experience with HVDC
• Experience with renewable energy integration into power grids.
• Knowledge of power electronics applications.
• Developed an understanding of smart grid technologies.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Helpful
• Stable
• Responsible
• Social
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
