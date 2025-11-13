Postdoc in theoretical nuclear physics
Join us at The Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology. We invite applications for a two-year postdoctoral position in theoretical nuclear physics to begin in the fall 2026 (starting date flexible). We develop state-of-the-art computational methods and take a leading role in our field. The successful candidate can therefore expect to contribute at the international forefront of theoretical physics research.
About us
The theoretical subatomic physics group performs theoretical research on nuclear, elementary particle, and astroparticle physics. The focus of the current search is low-energy nuclear theory (arXiv category: nucl-th). Organizationally we are part of the division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. We have a strong international standing within our research areas and benefit
from many collaborations world wide. We strive to provide a stimulating, friendly, inclusive, and collaborative research environment with the highest scientific standards.
About the research project
The postdoctoral project will focus on precision tests of low-energy strong interactions via the ab initio modeling of open-shell, nuclear many-body systems and Bayesian inference. The successful candidate will conduct research aimed at extending studies of fundamental symmetries to heavy, open-shell nuclei.
The nuclear theory group at Chalmers provides an excellent setting for developing theoretical skills and for learning new computational techniques and statistical approaches. Research questions that are currently pursued in our group include the applicability of ab initio approaches based on chiral effective field theory for describing few- and many-nucleon systems, electroweak interactions and low-energy precision tests of fundamental symmetries and physics beyond the standard model. We develop methodology for quantification of theoretical uncertainties through advanced statistics and emulator technology.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in physics awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• Chalmers is a highly international academic environment; proficiency in written and spoken English is necessary.
• A strong educational background in advanced theoretical physics (quantum many-body theory, effective field theory, computational physics)
Good programming skills and experience with computer codes for solving the nuclear many-body problem are considered meritorious.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
What you will do
• Your major responsibility as a postdoctoral researcher is to carry out research in theoretical nuclear physics.
• You will be expected to develop your own ideas and independent ways for tackling research challenges.
• The position may include supervision of student projects.
Your research will be integrated within international research collaborations in which you are expected to take an active role. You will contribute to the continued development of computer codes and employ them in your own research and in collaborative projects. You will communicate research results at international conferences as well as in scientific journals.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension (pending funding availability and mutual interest).
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Extensive social benefits; Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc. Read more at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
We welcome your application no later than December 20, 2025. Please note that applications will be reviewed continuously.
For questions please contact:
Prof. Christian Forssén
Email: christian.forssen@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 3261
We look forward to your application!
