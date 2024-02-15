Plant Controller
2024-02-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
At Engineering & Operations (E&O) Finance, you will sit within the Manufacturing Finance area and be part of a global team that drives business performance to realize the strategic objectives. You act in cooperation with colleagues in business units. At finance, you can push your own professional skills and drive change.
We are looking for a new team member in the Manufacturing Finance team, as Plant Controller of Electric Driving Unit (EDU). You will together with your operational counterparts, drive and steer the organization towards the delivery of our financial targets. You are responsible for the financial steering related to production of electric engines in both our plants in Skövde and Floby in Sweden, critical in our journey of electrification of our vehicles.
You will provide operations with target setting, develop activities to reach targets (together with operations), benchmark analyses, scenario building around key business drivers as opposed to "modelling the decimals".
You will also, together with the management team translate business needs into finance requirements and vice versa with focus on reaching the corporate targets.
It will be expected that you can foresee/highlight risks and opportunities for business, lead efficient actions with business together and drive internal control to optimize finance and production processes.
You will work closely with the business, global manufacturing control team as well as with other finance functions within both E&O and Accounting & Group Reporting. The team is currently implementing SAP S/4 in various plants around the world.
There is a possibility to occasionally travel internationally.
What you'll bring
We are looking for an ambitious person with a strong drive to succeed and make a change. To be successful in this role you need to have a strategic mind-set and the ability to use facts together with business acumen to drive decisions towards business targets.
Previous experience from production controlling is very positive, and extensive experience from finance and controlling is also preferable. You show a high level of integrity together with a positive attitude and the willingness to change.
You thrive on new challenges, approaching them logically and soundly, and are comfortable working independently but also enjoy team collaboration.
Your open-mindedness, ability to think creatively, and structured, customer-focused, and results-oriented mindset make you an ideal fit. Proven communication and documentation skills, along with a proactive approach to process improvement, are essential.
You have a university degree in Finance or equivalent and around 5 years of experience in Finance or related business.
It is an advantage if you have an accounting background and have experience, knowledge and interest working in SAP and other systems that simplify our everyday life (e.g. Power BI). Ersättning
