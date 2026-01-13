Network & Cyber Security Engineer
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an Engineering & Development environment within the marine and ports domain, focusing on strengthening network and cyber security across a product portfolio. The role combines system engineering with IT/OT integration and close collaboration with engineering and R&D stakeholders to ensure security is built into products and architectures.
Job DescriptionDrive network and cyber security initiatives across the product portfolio.
Support development teams by integrating security measures into products and ensuring security requirements are met.
Collaborate closely with R&D and engineering teams to enable effective ways of working and secure deliveries.
Partner with release stakeholders and engage with a global cyber security community to stay ahead of emerging threats.
Contribute to the evolution of network and cyber security architecture, including both hardware and software aspects.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Network Engineering, or Cybersecurity Engineering.
At least 2 years of relevant work experience.
Experience in system engineering.
Experience with IT/OT integration.
Fluent in English.
Nice to haveExperience from automation engineering.
Swedish language skills, or willingness to learn.
