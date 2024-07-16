Manufacturing Engineer
We are looking for a dedicated/experienced/driven Manufacturing Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent/bold/passionate engineering team based in Skelleftea. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing/ramping up and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
The Manufacturing Engineer is the overall responsible engineer for equipment design and specification, FAT and optimization after FAT at the supplier site, through commissioning and all the way to SAT until handover to production. They will be the liaison between the commissioning lessons learned being translated into future improved design.
The Manufacturing Engineer will be in close contact and collaboration with the equipment suppliers to ensure Northvolt requirements and standards for equipment are met._ _
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Own and lead commissioning activities including cold commissioning, hot commissioning, and
calibration and msa of measurement instrumentation and camera systems, on site
Completion of SAT, OPL closure and support handover to production
Implementation of retro-fits
Approve documents related to as-built, including PFMEA, Control Plan, Bill of Process, Work
Instructions
Provide feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, technical specifications and
CE standards are met
Develop and issue DOEs and schedule process and equipment trials at supplier and NV
manufacturing
Lead the definition and release of standards and training for manufacturing processes
HAZOP completion
Train and guide new manufacturing engineers and support functions, including but not limited to,
production engineering, production, and maintenance
Translate lessons learned during commissioning and production ramp up into design upgrades for
expansion
Personal success factors: The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour.
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations
• Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
• Extremely detail oriented
• Highly organized and result-driven
• Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Passionate & purpose-driven
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
• Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new
challenges, grit and a sense of humour
• Excellent English written and oral skills
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered. _
Please note that candidates considered for employment with NV may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
_
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within equipment and process design and engineering related
fields
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience from building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery,
Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background
Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
