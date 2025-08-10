Lead Project Cost Controller
Lead Project Cost Controller
Are you a cost control expert with a passion for driving financial performance on large-scale infrastructure developments? Stegra is seeking a Lead Project Cost Controller to play a critical role in one of the largest and most ambitious industrial undertakings in Sweden's history-the Boden Project.
As a key member of our Project Services team, you will lead cost management activities across a major project area, ensuring financial accuracy, forecasting integrity, and compliance with EPCM standards.
Key Responsibilities:
• Take ownership of cost control for a major area of the project, ensuring alignment with project budgets, objectives, and contractual commitments.
• Collaborate with EPCM contractors to review cost reports, change orders, cashflows, and forecasts during regular monthly meetings.
• Work closely with finance and accounting teams to deliver accurate and timely cost forecasts, reports, and variance analyses.
• Interface with Area Managers and the broader project controls team to align financial data with project execution.
• Provide clear written and oral reports to senior management and support the Head of Project Services in executive-level presentations.
• Monitor project progress and cost trends to identify risks and proactively drive corrective actions.
• Evaluate estimating inputs and value engineering opportunities to optimize overall project cost performance.
What We're Looking For
• ~10 years of experience in cost control for major industrial or infrastructure projects, preferably under EPCM contracts.
• Strong knowledge of project delivery frameworks, cost management procedures, and industry standards (AACE, PMI).
• Solid understanding of project interfaces: engineering, procurement, construction, safety, quality, finance, and planning.
• Proficiency in cost control software and advanced reporting tools.
• Demonstrated experience in estimating and reviewing complex project cost structures.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills; able to lead cross-functional discussions and support strategic decisions.
• A proactive, solutions-oriented mindset with the ability to anticipate challenges and coordinate effectively with internal teams and external stakeholders
