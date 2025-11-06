Lead Project Cost Controller
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet. Lead Project Cost Controller
Are you a cost control expert with a passion for driving financial performance on large-scale infrastructure developments? Stegra is seeking a Lead Project Cost Controller to play a critical role in one of the largest and most ambitious industrial undertakings in Sweden's history-the Boden Project. As a key member of our Project Services team, you will lead cost management activities across a major project area, ensuring financial accuracy, forecasting integrity, and compliance with EPCM standards. Key Responsibilities: - Take ownership of cost control for a major area of the project, ensuring alignment with project budgets, objectives, and contractual commitments. - Collaborate with EPCM contractors to review cost reports, change orders, cashflows, and forecasts during regular monthly meetings. - Work closely with finance and accounting teams to deliver accurate and timely cost forecasts, reports, and variance analyses. - Interface with Area Managers and the broader project controls team to align financial data with project execution. - Provide clear written and oral reports to senior management and support the Head of Project Services in executive-level presentations. - Monitor project progress and cost trends to identify risks and proactively drive corrective actions. - Evaluate estimating inputs and value engineering opportunities to optimize overall project cost performance. What We're Looking For - ~10 years of experience in cost control for major industrial or infrastructure projects, preferably under EPCM contracts. - Strong knowledge of project delivery frameworks, cost management procedures, and industry standards (AACE, PMI). - Solid understanding of project interfaces: engineering, procurement, construction, safety, quality, finance, and planning. - Proficiency in cost control software and advanced reporting tools. - Demonstrated experience in estimating and reviewing complex project cost structures. - Strong communication and interpersonal skills; able to lead cross-functional discussions and support strategic decisions. - A proactive, solutions-oriented mindset with the ability to anticipate challenges and coordinate effectively with internal teams and external stakeholders
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
