IWS Manager
2025-07-08
At JTI we celebrate differences, and everyone truly belongs. 46,000 people from all over the world are continuously building their unique success story with us. 83% of employees feel happy working at JTI.
To make a difference with us, all you need to do is bring your human best.
What this position is about - Purpose:
The purpose of this role is to lead the successful implementation of IWS across the entire factory, championing a culture shift toward zero-loss thinking and full employee ownership through servant leadership. This position is also responsible for building both technical and soft skill capabilities at all organizational levels, establishing new processes and standards, and ensuring their long-term sustainability.
What will you do - Responsibilities:
IWS Philosophy
Stay zero loss-focused using data-driven analysis, constantly challenging status quo
Take 100% employee ownership, ensuring that everyone in the company is involved in developing IWS methodology
Ensure that all levels of leaders in the factory implement servant leadership approach
Critical Metrics Responsibility
Set new KPIs for Shift/Cell/Weekly/Monthly DDSes (Daily Direction Setting) and ensure that they are accurately tracked
Be a Pillar and required DMSes (Daily Management Systems) Owner, attend DDSes (Daily Direction Setting), planned stops and health checks
Spend enough time on shopfloor being a constant support to line teams
Coordination
Work with the site leadership to identify site capabilities, DMS owners and support all in planning skills development
Coach Site Leaders through the IWS implementation, which includes Pillars activation, Strategic Development & Deployment Process and other IWS systems
RTT - Run To Target and Pillar Activation
Plan and oversee the site expansion of RTT and pillar activation
Lead training events and coaching during RTTs and pillar activation
Support the plant leadership and coach involvement in RTT deployment and pillar activation
Ensure that DMSes (Daily Direction Settings) are activated and DDSes (Daily Direction Setting) are realised and pillars activated
Talent Management
Be responsible for coaching and leading local trainers, for continuous technical knowledge improvement and soft skills development of your subordinates and constantly support development of cell structures capabilities
People Management
Motivate and guide the professional development of the team reporting directly and indirectly to IWS Manager position
Conduct staff appraisals and talent reviews, identify training needs and ensure all work is conducted in a safe manner
Ensure people have received needed information and training according to Global and Local standards, policies, procedures and requirements
Be responsible for the recruitment of new employees within the department
Requirements
University Degree in Production Management or Engineering
Proven experience of working in production/engineering and with a managerial/supervisor function
Experience and knowledge of IWS to Pillar Activation level is a must
Having Level 4 or Level 3 DMS Qualification
Experience in KPIs calculation
Experience in Swedish Labour Law & Work Environment will be an advantage
Excellent English fluently written and spoken, Swedish is an advantage
Advanced knowledge of MS Office
Leadership skills (coaching and feedback)
Strong communication and conflict-resolution skills
Are you ready to join us? Build your success story at JTI. Apply now!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
