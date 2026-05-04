IT Support Team Leader
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Oskarshamn
2026-05-04
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Oskarshamn
, Kalmar
, Eksjö
, Växjö
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a key role where production and IT meet, helping ensure stable support for systems that are critical to daily factory operations. The team works close to production and supports an environment where reliability, fast response, and clear coordination make a real difference. In this role, you will be the main contact for production stakeholders, lead the team's daily work, and turn operational needs into clear actions for IT. You will also follow up on support performance, contribute to process improvements, and work closely with production, engineering, and IT leadership. This is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy combining leadership, structure, and hands-on work in a business-critical environment.
Job DescriptionYou will act as the primary contact person for stakeholders within the production value streams.
You will lead, coordinate, and support the daily work of the IT support team.
You will help ensure stable operation of production-critical IT systems.
You will translate needs from production operators into clear technical requirements for IT technicians.
You will describe project needs and help plan the required IT and operational capacity.
You will support the production unit with cost balancing and financial follow-up.
You will follow up support statistics, KPIs, and other data to identify improvement opportunities.
You will act as a key contact during incidents that affect production.
You will contribute to local improvement initiatives and IT-related projects.
You will work closely with production, engineering, and IT leadership to improve processes and ways of working.
RequirementsExperience from IT support, IT operations, or a similar technical environment.
Understanding of production processes.
Ability to translate business and user needs into technical requirements.
Background in IT, Business Analytics, or a similar technical or business-oriented field.
Previous experience in leadership, team coordination, or stakeholder management.
Experience supporting production-critical environments.
A structured and analytical way of working, with confidence in using data, support statistics, and KPIs.
Confidence in working with IT tools and systems.
Nice to haveExperience from a manufacturing environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7674569-1979221". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Oskarshamn Station (visa karta
)
572 35 OSKARSHAMN Jobbnummer
9889433