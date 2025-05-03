IT Infrastructure
2025-05-03
Position: IT Infrastructure Consultant
Level: Experienced
We are seeking a skilled IT Infrastructure Consultant to strengthen our internal IT operations and address infrastructure-related challenges. This position goes beyond standard first-line support-it requires a professional with in-depth technical expertise capable of managing complex issues and enhancing the reliability of the IT environment.
In this role, you will work in close collaboration with the internal IT team, contributing to the daily management of infrastructure systems, maintaining technical documentation, and resolving advanced support tickets.
Main Responsibilities
Diagnose and resolve infrastructure-related IT problems
Manage second-line support responsibilities, addressing more technical support requests
Maintain and update documentation related to infrastructure configurations and procedures
Provide practical, hands-on support across various IT environments, including:
Microsoft desktop and backend systems
Network cabling and server room hardware
Print server management and AV/meeting room technology
Microsoft administrative tools and server-related services
Technical assistance for digital meeting spaces and shared environments
Desired Qualifications
Proven experience in IT infrastructure or advanced support roles
Strong familiarity with Microsoft-based systems, both for end-users and server-side environments
Working knowledge of network infrastructure, server setups, and conference equipment
Analytical approach to problem-solving and clear, structured communication
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
