IT Administrator
2025-09-29
Do you enjoy solving technical problems, supporting users, and working hands-on with both Linux and Windows systems? Join Frontgrade Gaisler as an IT Administrator and help maintain the IT environment that enables our teams to develop technology used across the solar system.
Job description
As an IT Administrator, you will play a key role in supporting, maintaining, and developing our internal IT environment. You will be responsible for the administration of both Linux and Windows systems, supporting end-users, and ensuring smooth day-to-day IT operations across the company. You will also contribute to the development of new infrastructure, manage internal support processes, and work closely with both technical teams and external suppliers.
Responsibilities
Administration and maintenance of Linux, Windows, and network environment
Provide support for users and projects across the organization
Continuous improvement and development of IT infrastructure
Planning, testing and procurement of IT equipment, software, and services
Collaborate with external suppliers and consultants
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a solid background in IT support and system administration, particularly in Linux and Windows environments. You are eager to solve problems and deliver smart, secure solutions.
Required qualifications:
Proven experience with Linux (support + system administration)
Proven experience with Kubernetes + Kubernetes administration
Proven experience with Windows (support + system administration)
Basic networking knowledge (DNS, DHCP, routing, etc.)
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Swedish citizen
It's a plus if you have:
Previous experience working in an IT support or service desk role
Experience in designing or setting up IT infrastructure
Experience with Docker or similar applications
Experience with VmWare/vSphere
Deeper networking expertise (firewalls, VLANs, VPNs, etc.)
Experience with project coordination or project management
What we offer:
Besides being a part of an experienced team, we also offer:
Health care insurance
Regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
Competitive occupational pension
Application
Does this sound interesting? We review incoming applications continuously!
About us
We are a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, with footprints in several parts of the solar system. We make a real difference when providing cutting edge products to support digital hardware design for mission critical solutions for space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market. When other companies say they "Think global, and Act local", we work on a much larger scale. What we develop is to be used in space and benefit humanity on Earth, thus we "Act local, but Think on a solar system scale" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29
