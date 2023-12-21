Interior Design Specialist
Are you passionate about people 's life at home and home furnishing? Do you find it motivating to contribute to a fast-paced and future-oriented retailing organization? Are you motivated to work agile and open to changes and can 't wait to support others with your expertise? Then go ahead and have a closer look at this opportunity in our Interior design team!
We are eager to find a new team member who shares and lives the IKEA culture and values and knows how to initiate, lead, plan, execute, control, and close a cross-functional project. You are aware of trends that influence home furnishing, retail design, and communication and know how to gain insights into a more impactful range presentation for customers in our retail environment. You understand life at home in different areas around the world as well as their dreams, needs, and frustrations in their everyday life at home.
You have excellent communication- and collaboration skills and can inspire, easily engage, and build trustful relationships with a wide range of different stakeholders and markets. and always keep improving the customer experience and developing the business on top of mind. Furthermore, to succeed in this role you know the IKEA visual and verbal identity (tone of voice) to facilitate the creation of a commercial environment with a distinct brand impression and to corporate IKEAs identity, core values, and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
You are fluent in English, and you know how to work with Revit, AutoCAD 3d, Sketch Up, and the Microsoft Office tools. You also have an interior design or art and design educational qualification.
As an Interior Design Specialist, your main task is to design outstanding home furnishing solutions, global guidelines, and strategies that contribute to a growing IKEA business. You will work on different projects together with other Interior Design Specialists within the team and markets always working cross-functional within Ingka Group and other IKEA businesses. With the CRS solutions, you support the development of our business plan and ensure that all initiatives are supporting the growth plan.
Additionally, your responsibilities will be:
Through interior design expertise, design outstanding home furnishing solutions together with colleagues in the markets to stimulate the life-athome interest.
Strengthen the uniqueness of the IKEA identity in range presentation and home furnishing solutions such as room settings, homes, vignettes, and sales support areas.
Translate knowledge of people's life-at-home into relevant, functional, aesthetic, and commercial home furnishing solutions.
Improve and implement global tools, proven solutions, and best practices and when needed make the global solutions locally relevant.
Work together with market-based resources on a project basis to secure local market relevance.
Support the development of learning content in collaboration with the Learning Designers.
Work across functions within INGKA Group and in good collaboration with other IKEA businesses to secure a strong and aligned consumer experience across all customer meeting points.
In this role, you will report to the Interior Design Manager and the location is in Malmö.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: pernilla.cederlund@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
