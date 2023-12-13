Innovation Designer
2023-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
Description of the assignment
Participate throughout the entire design process, from inspiration and research to building prototypes and communicating a vision, bringing to life holistic and integrated digital-physical experiences. Contribute to the development, evaluation and documentation of novel, multi-modal automotive products, digital and physical touch points. Collaborate on designing, running, and testing new solutions through experiments and prototypes at varying levels of fidelity. From visual storytelling, wireframing, click-through prototypes and animations to functional interactive prototypes.
Apply systems thinking to information and experience design that engages people through physical and digital touchpoints along a user journey for consumer and business applications.
You will work within the Technology & Innovation department, a cross-functional team where inter-disciplinary focus, curiosity and drive are highly valued. We work in close collaboration with all other design departments to support and make concepts happen. By understanding our product capabilities and limitations, and their underlying architecture, we help implementing our designs, while pushing boundaries to innovate beyond.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Bachelor's degree in Product or Experience design and/or related field
• Good knowledge of the product design process and best-practices
• 3+ years of experience designing across multiple disciplines
• Experience collaborating with multidisciplinary teams of designers, researchers, engineers,
strategists and product managers throughout the design process
• Hands-on experience of building mockups and prototypes, from digital to tangible proofs of concept
• Diverse portfolio highlighting projects that demonstrate experience in crafting digital and physical user interfaces and products
• Understanding of wide variety of tools, such as motion graphics, 3D software, drawing tools
Nice-to-haves
• Master's degree in Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction or related field
• Previous experience developing products for high-workload dynamic environments (e.g. vehicles, aircraft)
• Proficiency with advanced statistical methods and associated data analysis software and experience participating and moderating brainstorming and ideation sessions
• Understanding of web development languages
• Understanding of prototyping HW such as Arduino & Raspberry Pi
Personal attributes
• Strong drive, independent and organized as well as a good team player
• Excellent communication, presentation & interpersonal skills, able to drive concepts and ideas forward
• Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
• Ability to manage competing project priorities and constraints
• Comfortable working in relatively flat and dynamic teams
• Passionate to work on ambiguous and complex future challenges
• Creative problem solver, structured, methodical, analytical
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
• Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture
Additional information
• Travels to China may be needed (approx. 1-2 trips per year).
• Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Driver's license
Other
The assignment includes travel:
