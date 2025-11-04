Home cleaner

Home Cleaner (Part-time)
We are looking for reliable and skilled home cleaners in Malmö, Lund, and nearby areas.
Do you take pride in cleanliness and enjoy helping others feel comfortable in their homes? Then this opportunity might be for you!
We offer:
Part-time work with flexible hours
Hourly pay
Friendly team and coordinator support
Work mainly in private homes

We're looking for someone who:
Has previous cleaning experience
Is detail-oriented and reliable
Speaks basic Swedish or English
Is available a few hours per week (ideally daytime)

Please send your short application to:hr@viavapartners.se

