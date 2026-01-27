Group Manager Production Planning
2026-01-27
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you want an exciting and developing job with good opportunities for growth? Do you want to be part of a transformation where you can make an impact? Are you a confident person with a genuine interest in leadership, with the ability and willingness to inspire and engage employees? Then apply for the position as Group Manager for Production Planning at eMobility and Transmission Assembly in Södertälje!
To succeed in this role, you need a strong interest in leadership, structure, and production topics. You will act as a manager, instructor, coach, and role model in applying the work methods and processes used at Scania. Furthermore, we expect that you:
Are a trained engineer or have equivalent competence through work experience
Have several years of documented leadership and personnel responsibility
Have good knowledge of Swedish and English, as the role involves a broad national and international network
Lead with inspiring leadership, excellent communication skills, and strong engagement in Scania's core values. You are confident in yourself, willing to test new ideas, and have strong self-awareness while being attentive to what is needed to motivate employees and develop effective teams.
We offer you an exciting role in a dynamic environment with good development opportunities.
Job Responsibilities
Arrange components for DT's customers and follow up on deviations such as sequence changes at the customer and speed transports as a result of delays within DT.
Coordinate the development of DT's production program, which forms the basis for planning assembly rates and rate requirement calculations for processing.
Ensure that requirements for parts for external customers are available and that routines are developed for these flows.
Collect and carry out documentation of DT's production restrictions and ensure that they are reported to Central Planning.
Arrange for the development of follow-up documentation of DT's production rates and production status on a daily and monthly basis.
Who You Are
You are a driven and engaged person with a strong interest and ability to work through others. You enjoy creating stability and structure in a changing environment and are a team player who considers both your own group's needs and the overall goals of Transmission Assembly. You can assess situations, understand consequences, and focus on the right tasks. You remain calm and maintain focus in a high-paced environment. Finding balance between today's operations and future development is crucial.
Personal qualities that are important:
Positive, engaged, and adaptive
Ambitious, driven, with high integrity
Think outside the box
Motivated by challenges and seeing the opportunities within them
Strong communication skills
Team player
This Is Us
We offer a workplace within an engaged team that brings together people with different backgrounds, ages, experiences, and roles. There are many opportunities for personal development and for growing together with the team. You will be part of my management team, which includes two additional group managers and three workshop managers. My main responsibility as your manager is to ensure that you feel confident within our operating system.
The Production Planning team at DT (DTLP) consists of two delivery planners, six production planners, and one team leader. The assignment is broad and spans the entire DT production system and its customers, so communication skills are essential.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-02-10. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jonas Åhnberg, Logistics Manager, jonas.ahnberg@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9707599