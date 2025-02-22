Global Sales Manager
2025-02-22
Are you a dynamic and results-driven sales leader with a passion for sustainability and innovation? Do you thrive in a collaborative and solution-oriented environment? BUMAX, a global leader in premium stainless steel fasteners and part of Bufab Group, is looking for an experienced Global Sales Manager to drive our international sales strategy and strengthen our market position worldwide.
About Us
BUMAX is known as the strongest stainless steel bolt in the world. Our high-quality fasteners are used in the most demanding applications. Strategically important segments for us are space, high-tech manufacturing, construction, energy, general industries and distribution. With sustainability at the core of our business we continuously work towards reducing our environmental impact. We foster an innovative, forward-thinking culture where teamwork and problem-solving are key to our success.
Your Key Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a global sales strategy to drive growth and market expansion
- Lead and develop an international sales team across multiple regions
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers worldwide
- Identify new business opportunities and drive business development efforts in strategic markets
- Collaborate closely with internal teams to align sales strategies with company goals
- Ensure sustainability and quality are core aspects of customer engagements and solutions
- Monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and market developments to stay ahead of the competition
Who You Are
- A proven sales leader with 5-10+ years of experience in international sales, preferably within manufacturing, engineering, or industrial components
- Strong track record in business development and key account management on a global scale
- Excellent leadership skills
- Deep understanding of technical sales and ability to tailor solutions to customer needs
- Passionate about sustainability and innovation, with an interest in driving environmentally responsible growth
- Highly analytical with a strategic mindset and strong commercial acumen
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills in both Swedish and English
What We Offer
- A key role in an innovative, sustainability-focused company within the Bufab Group
- The opportunity to work with cutting-edge products in industries such as aerospace, offshore, and renewable energy
- A dynamic, international work environment where collaboration and solutions-focused thinking are highly valued
- This role is preferably located in Gothenburg but other locations could be an option
- The role will report to CEO Bumax
Join Us!
If you are ready to lead BUMAX's global sales efforts and be part of a company that values sustainability, teamwork, and continuous improvement, we would like to hear from you! Apply today and help shape the future of high-performance fastening solutions.
Please apply latest by the 11th of March 2025.
ABOUT BUMAX: BUMAX® is a premium brand of high-performance stainless-steel fasteners used throughout the world by many industries, in the most critical and demanding applications. BUMAX combines high levels of strength and superior corrosion resistance, to make it the most reliable option for design engineers in product manufacture and infrastructure. BUMAX fasteners are used in industries such as energy, space, high-tech manufacturing, construction, etc. for bolting applications requiring high levels of performance, reliability and safety. BUMAX AB is part of the BUFAB Group, a listed company on the Swedish stock exchange.
Today, the Bufab group has around 1800 employees and 50+ wholly owned operational subsidiaries in 28 countries. Our employees are what makes our success. We offer freedom, responsibility, and development opportunities in an international environment and in a company characterized by entrepreneurs. At the same time, we maintain a lot of the company's family feeling that we have had since we were founded in 1977. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name "BUFAB". Read more about us at www.bufab.com. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11
