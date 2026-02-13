Global Quality Manager
ABB AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2026-02-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: GPG Business Line Manager.
Your role and responsibilities:
We are currently seeking an inspiring and highly skilled Global Quality Manager customer service to lead the quality initiatives in our global organization. As a valued member of the Quality department's management team, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues and receive support while driving the improvement of quality standards for our spare parts business globally. This is your chance to start a truly unique journey with ABB Robotics!
The work model for the role is: hybrid
The preferred candidate is located in Sweden or China, ideally close to one of our factories.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Participating in defining and implementing short, medium- and long-term strategy, activities, and planning to develop the quality management system, based on identified risks and opportunities, in collaboration and agreement with the members of the Quality function.
Performing audits and/or ensuring audits are performed to assess compliance with the defined system.
Promoting the vision of zero defect and participating in establishing mechanisms to ensure that requirements from ABB, customers, and stakeholders are fulfilled, focusing on prevention rather than only control.
Acting as a process owner for defined quality-related processes, systems, or tools, including defining and documenting plans, implementing and communicating actions, supervising and controlling progress, and driving continuous process improvement.
Qualifications for the role:
A university degree in a relevant field.
Working experience of quality in manufacturing industry or other relevant experience.
Experience of ISO standards such as 9001, 14001, 45001 is advantageous as you will support the organization during audits.
You have a positive mindset and are skilled at inspiring and motivating those around.
You are driven and improvement-oriented with strong problem-solving skills and have the ability to make decisions based on a customer perspective.
Excellent communications and interpersonal skills..
Excellent verbal and written English skills are required.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9740675