Global Quality Manager - Components (Bona)
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2026-03-16
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Bona is a family-owned company founded in 1919. Our head office is located in Malmö, Sweden. We have subsidiaries in 17 countries and factories in Malmö, Germany and the USA. We have business activities in more than 80 countries, and our turnover is over 4 billion SEK. Worldwide we have around 700 employees.
We put all our effort into bringing out the best in every floor. We have a complete product range and lifetime support for installation, maintenance, cleaning and renovating floors. We develop coatings, adhesives, oils, cleaning products and grinding machines. Our customers are craftsmen and parquet manufacturers as well as floor owners. Through our values passion, performance and pioneering we build our partnership with customers, business partners and coworkers. Bona has a strong focus on safety, health and environment as well as sustainability, and we are an ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certified company. www.bona.com
As Global Quality Manager - Components, you will play a crucial role in shaping and strengthening Bona's global quality framework. This is a newly created position with significant impact on customer-perceived quality, supplier performance, and continuous improvement across our international operations.
You will be an integral part of delivering Bona's business strategy, ensuring consistent quality performance for traded goods and kitted products. The role is both strategic and operational, combining structure, coordination, and hands-on quality leadership in a global context.
Key responsibilities
The Global Quality Manager ensures consistent product performance and reliability. You will drive systematic follow-up of deviations during manufacturing, storage, and product usage, ensuring knowledge transfer and continuous improvement.
The role acts as the main coordinator and point of contact for all quality-related matters within the product segment Components & Traded Goods globally. The scope also includes support and surveillance of subcontracted production in Asia, Europe and USA.
Your responsibilities includes, but are not limited to:
• Continuously identifying, implementing and following up on process improvements, while maintaining and developing global management systems
• Developing standardized quality control SOPs and manuals for all traded goods globally
• Managing and coordinating testing, sampling, and calibration activities
• Leading CAPA, deviation handling, and root cause analyses with a systematic and structured approach
• Coordinating Quality activities
• Collaborating proactively with Regulatory, Sourcing, Production and Product Management
You are reporting to the global QSHE Director and the position is based in Malmö, but requires travelling to other Bona units and suppliers globally.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate with a strong quality mindset and solid experience within Quality Management Systems in a manufacturing environment, ideally with a global scope. A minimum of 10 years of relevant experience is expected. A university degree in Mechanical or Electromechanical Engineering, or a related field, is required. Experience from working closely with external suppliers is highly valued, as is the ability to operate effectively in an international environment. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
Personality First of all, we believe you have a structured and organized personality. You are a true coordinator with the ability to influence people. You prefer to develop new and better ways of working, rather than maintaining existing ditto, and you have the courage and integrity to challenge the organization and its existing processes. You combine structure and rigor with a pragmatic and coaching approach. In order to be successful in this new position, we believe you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and international experience in a multi-language and multi-culture business environment.
Why Bona? Bona is a value-driven company characterized by strong growth and solid financial performance, enabling long-term investments in people, facilities and production equipment. Bona is an industry leader when it comes to innovative and sustainable R&D, with products in absolute forefront. There is a strong focus on safety, health, environment, quality and sustainability.
This newly established role offers a unique opportunity to influence and shape a global quality organization from the outset. You will have significant international exposure and the opportunity to create structure, implement best practices and drive improvements across markets.
If you are motivated by building systems, strengthening supplier quality, and contributing to a global organization with ambitious quality standards, this is an opportunity to make a real impact.
Information and application For more information about this job opening, please contact recruitment consultant Tobias Lorentzon at TOBLOR Consulting, phone: +46 735 11 10 60. You apply for this position through TOBLOR's career site, www.toblor.se,
by uploading your CV and personal letter.
We are looking forward to seeing your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7392303-1894683". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toblor Consulting AB
(org.nr 559244-5547), https://career.toblor.se
Stora Varvsgatan 6A (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Toblor Consulting Jobbnummer
9799436