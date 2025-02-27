Game Prototyping Engineer
Relax Tech Sweden AB / Matematikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla matematikerjobb i Malmö
2025-02-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Relax Tech Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join our innovative and passionate team at Relax Gaming as a Game Prototyping Engineer! Be part of an exciting and growing team where your creativity and technical skills will drive the development of cutting-edge games.
Job Summary:
As a Game Prototyping Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the early stages of game creation. You will pioneer development of software used to transform conceptual ideas into functional prototypes. Collaborating closely with game designers and mathematicians to streamline the process of modelling and visualizing new game ideas and mechanics.
Your profile:
We are looking for a developer with a strong interest in mathematics or a mathematician with previous experience developing prototyping tools. As our future Game Prototyping Engineer, you should be excited to work with our talented game designers to develop the best games in our growing industry. You should be inquisitive and want to collaborate with our experienced developers to design new ways to model and visualize games efficiently. Supporting your teammates motivates you and you take pride in empowering others.
Key responsibilities:
Develop java based libraries to prototype slot games.
Optimize functions used repeatedly to be efficient.
Implement analytical tools for comparing and recording statistics.
Maintain project repository.
Share effective coding practices.
Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field
Proficient in Java
Strong programming skills.
Knowledge of probability, statistics and combinatorics.
Understanding of casino games.
Fluency in English
As a person, you will need:
A natural talent for problem-solving
An excellent eye for detail
An interest in logical processes and optimization -The ability to work autonomously as well as a part of a team
The ability to break up large projects into manageable tasks
Bonus points for...
Experience with AI and automation
Keen interest in games of all kinds
About Relax
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other. Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, and Gibraltar. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here.
Life at Relax
This role is in Malmö or Stockholm.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company, however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
All applications are handled with full confidentiality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Hjulhamnsgatan 5A (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9192561