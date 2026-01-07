Game Client Framework Developer
2026-01-07
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We're now expanding our tech team and looking for skilled Framework Developers who want to help us build and refine the foundation that powers our games.
The Role
As a Framework Developer at Hacksaw Studios, you'll work together with our game development teams to deliver the features and tools they rely on. The work includes both building new functionality and maintaining, refining and optimising existing code. You'll think holistically about each feature you implement, how it impacts long term developer productivity, usability and performance across memory, GPU and CPU.
The framework team is also responsible for areas such as CI pipelines, end-to-end tests and build scripts (including asset optimization and more). Depending on your interests and skillset there is a wide range of technologies you can dive into. We keep meetings to a minimum and there is a lot of freedom and responsibility in prioritising tasks and defining scopes, perfect for someone who communicates well, enjoys finding the right solution and likes having focused time to get things done.
Your key responsibilities include:
Develop and maintain features, tools, and systems used by our game teams.
Improve performance, usability, and reliability across our framework.
Considering long-term implications of implmentations, including developer experience, usability and performance.
Collaborate with developers and designers to identify and solve technical challenges.
Participate in reviews and provide feedback on code and implementation.
What We're Looking For:
Experience with one or more programming languages suited for game development, such as C#, C++, TypeScript or Haxe.
Experience with different game development frameworks with some understanding of their structure and how to handle rendering. Ideally with games targeting web.
A proactive mindset with strong communication skills and a sense of ownership.
Nice-to-have:
Experience developing modules used by other developers.
Interest in performance optimization.
Our tech stack includes git, TypeScript, Linux, bash, Bun, Docker, Cucumber, GitLab and AWS. Familiarity with any of those tools are beneficial but not required.
A personal interest in games and an understanding of the gaming industry.
What We Offer
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
The opportunity to create games with a global audience.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance and regular in-office massage.
Practical Details
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
