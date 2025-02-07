Functional Safety Engineer at Tata Technologies!
2025-02-07
Are you an experienced engineer with a strong interest in functional safety within the automotive industry? Do you want to be part of a global company driving the development of tomorrow's products? Tata Technologies is now seeking a Functional Safety Engineer to join their innovative team in Gothenburg and work on advanced vehicle development.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will support the in-house software development of Battery Management Systems (BMS) Basic Software. You will play a key role in ensuring functional safety and compliance with ISO 26262 standards. The role involves participating in the development of the project safety plan, reviewing technical safety requirements, and leading verification strategies and safety analyses.
You are offered
A dynamic and technically challenging work environment where you'll collaborate with some of the world's leading manufacturers. In addition to a competitive salary package, Tata Technologies offers:
• Private health insurance
• Paid parental leave
• Ongoing training through internal and external resources
• Flexible working hours (Flex Time)
• Pension plan
• 25 vacation days in addition to public holidays
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Take part in developing and maintaining the Project Safety Plan
• Review Technical Safety Requirement and Support in Deriving the SW safety requirements to Autosar BSW
• Responsible to Create & Maintain the Software Verification Strategy for BSW
• Lead the Software safety analysis (FTA /FMEA) and provide feedback to the relevant stakeholders
• Track all the Safety activities/Artefacts to closure as per ISO26262-Part6
• Review of Safety Work products related to BSW
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Holds a Master's or Bachelor's degree in computer science, electronics, or electrical engineering
• Has 5-8 years experience in functional safety within the automotive industry
• Has experience in multicore Autosar architecture-based software development
• Possesses a strong understanding of software testing methodologies
• Demonstrates excellent communication skills spoken and written English and teamwork capabilities
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with ISO 26262 Part 6
• Has knowledge of BSW and electric propulsion
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Proactive
• Communicative
• Problemsolving
• Analytical
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
