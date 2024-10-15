Fullstack Developer
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
We are now looking for a Software Fullstack Developer within the Automation & Digital development team on the behalf of our client.
Job Summary:
Client is developing and delivering E2E connected solutions in the Food & Beverage industry. We are now scaling up and looking for an experienced software frontend/fullstack developer to join our Automation & Digital development team specializing in industrial software solutions.
The team is responsible for developing and maintaining an Automation & Connectivity Toolbox to ensure an efficient configuration/deployment/operation for Client software application deliveries to internal and external customers.
As Software Developer, you will be a member of the Automation & Service Tool team, which is one of our 3 Scrum teams working closely together, developing and maintaining the toolbox. All the teams are continuously improving collaboration and ways of working internally as well as with our customers, surrounded by a supportive and encouraging management. We value supporting each other and do not let team boundaries get in the way of reaching our goals.
We believe that you will be the front-end expert in the team at the same time you must have the competence to work with back-end as we are a small team.
We like to hire a consultant with a long-term ambition together with us and you will be based in Lund, Sweden but work in a global arena.
What you will do:
As Software Full stack Developer, you will make an impact by:
Developing the next generation modern connectivity solutions and framework for industrial usage in a React and .NET environment
Acting in a CI/CD environment where automatic testing is a natural part of the development cycle
Working in a scrum and agile setup
We believe you have:
Minimum 5 years' expert experience working as a software developer using React, typescript, vite, micro frontends and unit testing
Experience in several of following technologies: Cloud solutions in MS Azure, database design (SQL DB), C# WPF, networking, Xamarin, Android (Java), IOS (Objective C) and web development with HTML & JavaScript frameworks
Fluent in English, both in writing and verbal
We believe that you are eager to work with modern complex systems and love pair programming. You are a good team player that enjoys working together with your colleagues in- and outside of the team and clearly see the strengths that a truly diverse organization brings to the table. You possess strong communications skills, a strong quality mindset and you are open to share knowledge with your colleagues. Furthermore, you welcome change and do not accept "we've always done it this way" as a valid argument.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
