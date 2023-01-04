Frontend Engineer - JavaScript/TypeScript/React
About the role
We're now looking for experienced Frontend Engineers, who think it's fun to create and maintain useful applications and services using modern tooling, which all contribute to a great user experience both for internal and external users. At Budbee you'll be able to shape the future of products that directly affect millions of users all over Europe. Below you find some nice-to-have information on how it is to be a Frontend Engineer at Budbee:
The Shopping team's main objective is to ensure Budbee customers get the most out of their shopping experience, both through the Budbee App and also through the web. They work collaboratively and closely together as a team to make sure they're constantly improving the functionality and stability of the products while increasing transparency and always finding new ways to communicate with our customers.
The Box team is designing and implementing user-friendly interfaces for internal use as well as developing the human-machine interface for the box product. Working closely with product stakeholders, they help to bring new features and continuous improvements to the box product and its internal systems.
About you
We're hiring for multiple teams and we are looking for both senior engineers or you with a couple of years of experience looking for your next move - If you are a skilled problem solver who loves coding and making complex things work, then this is the place for you! At Budbee we value individuals who are keen to learn, and your eagerness to develop your skill set will probably be your strongest asset when joining us. Beyond that we imagine that you have the following:
• Experience as a Frontend Engineer in a modern tech environment
• Experience with JavaScript/TypeScript/React
• Good facilitation skills
• Proficient in English
• Comfortable making decisions
• Worked on building and maintaining large-scale production apps
• Experience working with Redux or other state management systems
• Problem-solving skills and ability to think about sustainable and long-term solutions
• Experience in working with an agile development methodology
• Meritorious to have experience with React Native
In order for you to thrive at Budbee, you need to like the fast-paced environment and not be afraid to get shit under your fingernails. Let's be honest, we are in an incredibly exciting phase where much is uncertain and not decided. In this business, you need to have thick skin to get by, like changes and not be afraid to set new structures, set processes, and create new WoW.
