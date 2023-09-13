Financial Controller, Volvo Lastvagnar
Volvo Business Services AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Financial Controller, Volvo Lastvagnar
About us
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA Group & Sweden) Volvo Trucks are responsible to secure the accounting and financial reporting for the Business Area Volvo Trucks, as well as secure the reporting and compliance for the 3 legal companies Volvo Lastvagnar AB, Volvo Lastvagnar Sverige AB and Volvo Truck Center Sweden AB. We are a high performing team with Chief Accountants and Senior Financial Controllers who work in an open and positive atmosphere with passion and trust in each other.
Financial Controller position
The job involves working in close co-operation with the Chief Accountant for Volvo Lastvagnar AB and your colleagues located at Volvo Trucks Headquarters in Lundby, Gothenburg. You will also be able to work closely with Business Control and other functions at Volvo Trucks, which will give you a broad understanding of the business and the operation. Based on this, you will have the possibility to work with and learn more about additional areas in parallel to your own area of expertise which will enable you to build a strong network both within FCA Group & Sweden and Volvo Trucks.
In this position you will be part of the Volvo Trucks accounting team at FCA Group & Sweden. Together with the Chief Accountant, you will be responsible for securing the financial reporting for Volvo Lastvagnar AB with day-to-day accounting support and performing analysis in the period end closing. You will participate in development work aiming to increase efficiency and effectiveness in our ways of working. You will be able to add value to the accounting function, in continuous improvement work and in improving efficiency by effective use of tools. In this position you will report to FCA Director Volvo Trucks with functional reporting to the Chief Accountant of Volvo Lastvagnar AB.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you work in a structured manner and have high analytical skills. You have the ability to prioritize and get things done. You need to be well-organized, proactive and service minded in parallel to a problem-solving attitude. You consider yourself as a great team player that contributes with a good team spirit.
Skills and qualifications
University degree in Business Administration or similar education and some experience in the field of accounting
Fluent in written and spoken English
Excellent skills in Microsoft Office (Excel)
Knowledge about / experience from working in an accounting system (SAP or similar)
Good knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
What we offer you?
You will be a part of an interesting, global environment and a team of highly skilled colleagues with a positive attitude. We offer you opportunities for development and growth, both professionally and personally and to join our exciting journey ahead.
Do you have any questions?
Johan Nilsson, Director FCA Volvo Trucks, phone +46 739 02 60 36
Cecilia Celestian, HR Business Partner +46 739 02 36 15
Please send your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-10-01.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Finance Jobbnummer
8110311