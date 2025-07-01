Executive Recruitment Coordinator
Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm
One of the key success factors for Sandvik Group is our brilliant people - the ones who brought us to the market leading position we hold today, and the ambassadors of our brand and culture. Do you want to be in the forefront of representing our business and finding top talents for an industrial leader and global engineering group?
When it comes to talent acquisitions, we aim for excellence! By embedding our business strategy and having the right people for the right jobs, we stay ahead in the industry. We're now looking for a communicative and client-centric Recruitment Coordinator. If you enjoy a rapid, vibrant environment with broad global networks and have a curious mindset, then this is the job for you!
What about the job?
In this position, you play a critical role in the Executive Recruitment team, supporting all interview scheduling, assessments, and travel coordination. You handle all administration on behalf of the team and our internal clients globally. You oversee the successful completion of the full recruitment process where you are the "spider in the web" with responsibility to manage the score card of our client evaluations after completed recruitments and our team's financial reporting.
In our Global HR Forum structure, you support the interdependencies of the executive recruitment process, coordinating with Talent Acquisition and Succession Planning. You interact with various stakeholder groups across multiple geographies - being in a fast-paced environment where availability, client- and candidate centricity, as well as proactiveness are essential to succeed. We also see it as positive if you are contributing with improvements on how to develop our services.
Responsibilities include:
Coordinating all elements of the end-to-end executive recruitment process
Corresponding with candidates throughout the process
Creating presentation materials together with executive recruiter
Supporting with all administrative activities
Taking notes in client meetings
Reporting and analytics in the HRIS system (Workday)
Reporting team financials with monthly updates
Participating with HR/Talent acquisition teams on various company projects
Exploring new tech solutions
The executive search team is based in the World Trade Center in Stockholm, and that is the primary location - however our site in Sandviken or any European location would work if connected to a Sandvik office.
And what about you?
With organized ways of working - and a doer mentality - you're always a couple of steps ahead, spotting what needs to be done and acting proactively! You manage to prioritize independently and solve problems, but you're also a true collaborator with a gift for networking and communicating. You provide an agile service and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills, while also being equipped with a client- and candidate-centric, quality-driven mindset.
You have a business interest as well as the ability and eagerness to develop and being curious, driven by a passion to grow within the field of talent acquisition. You're used to a global environment and interacting with people from different countries and cultures, where you communicate fluently in English, both in written and verbal form.
Your career background includes similar administrative roles, an analytics and reporting background is beneficial as well as previous experience from HR and talent acquisition. Experience from senior management interactions is important and a big advantage in your work as well as work flexibility as you work across different time zones.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Eva Wikmark Walin, VP & Head of Employee Experience, eva.wikmark_walin@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than July 27th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0081215.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
