Engaged scholar in Finance
2024-12-17
JIBS is Looking for a Scholar in Finance
Jönköping International Business School (JIBS) invites applications for a scholar with a PhD in Finance or a closely related field.
This is an open-rank position (Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor), and we are particularly interested in candidates with senior-level experience. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic track record, leadership ambitions, and a collaborative mindset that aligns with JIBS's mission and values.
What we are looking for
We welcome applicants with expertise in a wide range of finance topics, including but not limited to:
Corporate finance and governance
Sustainable finance and ESG investing
Fintech innovations, such as blockchain and digital payments
International finance and global capital flows
Public finance
Behavioral finance
We particularly value candidates who bring fresh perspectives to the evolving finance discipline. Preference will be given to applicants whose research aligns with JIBS's strategic focus areas: entrepreneurship, ownership, and renewal.
We are also seeking individuals who demonstrate leadership ambitions and are eager to contribute to JIBS's strategic development of finance. Ideal candidates will have a strong commitment to research, teaching excellence, and institutional development.
Why join us?
We offer dedicated time and resources to support excellence in teaching and research, providing opportunities for professional growth and meaningful contributions to the organization. This is a unique opportunity to enhance your career while contributing to JIBS's collaborative and forward-thinking environment.
At JIBS, we take pride in our commitment to high-quality education and research that creates positive societal impact. As one of the few business schools globally with double accreditation from AACSB and EQUIS, we uphold the highest standards of academic excellence and innovation.
Joining JIBS means joining a vibrant, international academic community. You will have the opportunity to inspire and educate the next generation of responsible and entrepreneurial finance leaders.
Qualifications
For all ranks: A completed relevant PhD degree and you have a developed interest in Finance Outstanding research and teaching potential. Fluency in written and spoken English Excellent communication and presentation skills. Demonstrated ability to engage with various stakeholders. Demonstrated ability to lead and coordinate development projects in teaching and/or research.
For Professor: Substantial research and teaching experience. Significant scholarly publications in leading journals. Proven academic achievements and a strong research record. A proven track record in securing external research grants. Fulfilling JIBS criteria for full Professor Assessment Criteria, JIBS - About the University - Jönköping University If criteria for full professor are almost fulfilled, Senior Associate Professor (biträdande professor) appointment might apply.
For Associate Professor: At least five years of relevant experience. A sound record in research and scholarly activities. Demonstrated success in publishing high-quality papers. A proven track record in securing external research grants. Fulfilling JIBS criteria for Associate Professor Assessment Criteria, JIBS - About the University - Jönköping University
For Assistant Professor: Relevant teaching experience. A good research record. Demonstrated potential in publishing high-quality papers. An interest in securing external research grants
We offer
Academic environment: an internationally leading academic environment within the focus areas of entrepreneurship, ownership and renewal.
Modern institution: a modern institution characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit
Inclusive culture: we are committed to building a diverse team. JIBS values encourage different perspectives and experiences, understanding that they enhance our research and workplace.
Work-life balance: the work location is on campus in Jönköping, and we highly appreciate meeting each other at the workplace. However, we offer flexible working hours and the possibility of some remote work to support work-life balance and accommodate family responsibilities.
Family-friendly policies: since this is a Swedish workplace, we offer comprehensive family leave policies.
Collaborative environment: join a supportive and collaborative team that values mutual respect and open communication.
Application requirements
Welcome with your application, no later than 2025-01-31
Special emphasis will be placed on scientific, pedagogical, and leadership skills in assessing the applicants. Based on the qualification requirements, your application should include the following documents. All should be uploaded to the application system. Please name each document.
General information
a personal cover letter motivating your interest and suitability for the position. Also, how you align with JIBS' focus areas of entrepreneurship, ownership, and renewal and propose ways to contribute to one or more of the three research centers; MMTC (Media Management and Transformation Centre), CeFEO (Centre for Family Entrepreneurship and Ownership), and CEnSE (Centre for Entrepreneurship and Spatial Economics). a complete academic CV including attested certificates of education. name and contact details for three references (including position, e-mail, phone number, and how you know each other).
Attachments related to research requirements:
a selection of your 5 most (10 for full professor) for the position-relevant articles. A description of your planned research agenda and how it could relate to JIBS to focus areas.
Attachments related to pedagogical requirements:
a description of pedagogic portfolio which should include relevant teaching experience, including sessions and courses. a personal teaching approach, style or philosophy and contributions to innovations in education.
Attachments related to internal and external citizenship
a description of how to lead or be a part of a research and teaching team that takes Finance at JIBS into the future. a description of your thoughts on current trends in the industry outside academia and how they relate to your understanding of the future societal relevance of the discipline of Finance.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts.
