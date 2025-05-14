Embedded SW Engineer, Linux kernel
2025-05-14
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company? Then you might be the one we are looking for to join us at Technologies, one of the departments within Axis R&D, with responsibility for developing Axis product platforms that are the base for all Axis Video Surveillance Products!
Who is your future team?
The recruiting team, FT Kernel, is a functional team within Technologies - one of the departments in Axis R&D. The team currently consists of five highly skilled engineers and is now looking for a new colleague to join them.
The Kernel team serves as Axis' primary hub for kernel development. We oversee the configuration and development of Linux kernel and drivers for both Axis's in-house designed SoCs as well as those from external vendors and other hardware blocks or components. One primary responsibility of the team involves configuring and optimizing the CPU subsystem of our platforms to achieve stability and optimal performance. Additionally, the team plays a significant role in the bring-up and validation of our hardware platforms, ensuring the proper functionality of components such as Ethernet, eMMC, PCIe, DDR, and many other hardware blocks.
What you'll do here as Linux Kernel Engineer?
In your daily work, you will typically engage in the following activities:
* Participate in development and maintenance of existing Linux kernel platforms (e.g. previously developed platforms and products)
* Prepare SW for and participate in bring-up and validation of our SoCs. This includes debugging issues and implementing solutions.
* Evaluation of hardware blocks, platforms and related documentation (mainly from a SW perspective, Linux kernel in particular)
* Interact with internal and external teams (e.g. customers, partners or suppliers)
In this role, you will be working with all kinds of engineering activities related to Linux kernel development (e.g. driver development, kernel configuration, upstream activities, kernel maintenance, provide domain expertise to other teams, etc).
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you are an analytical and dedicated person with a strong personal drive. You thrive both when working independently and as part of a team. To think ahead and understand and manage consequences of complex decisions or findings comes naturaly to you and you have a strong attention to detail. You have good communication skills and are good at collaborating with people with different backgrounds (e.g. ASIC engineers, other SW teams, external partners and managers).
Valuable qualifications/bonus points:
* A master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar
* Background in Linux kernel development
* Experience in embedded C development and debugging, particularly close to hardware
* Familiarity with version control systems and code review tools (Git and Gerrit)
* Experience in working with Linux kernel upstream
* Background including SoC design work from a SW perspective
* ASIC IP configuration experience
* A good understanding of the boot process of embedded devices
* Basic understanding of ASIC design
* Experience from using QEMU as a tool to make a system simulation environment
* Experience with Python and Rust development
The position is office-based and you will be located at Axis HQ in Lund, Sweden.
What Axis have to offer
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. This is why we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle.
Ready to act?
We hope you are really inspired by the job description and found a potential match! We are looking forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, get in touch with Erik Thored, Engineering Manager for the Common Core Platforms team, at +46 46 272 1800.
