Embedded Bluetooth Developer to OSM Group!
2025-01-31
Do you have solid experience in embedded development and Bluetooth technology? Are you passionate about music and eager to create better audio devices? OSM Group is currently looking for a new team member in Stockholm. If you're enthusiastic about audio tech and Bluetooth development, don't miss the chance-apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
OSM Group offers its clients a partnership with a comprehensive portfolio of in-house design, development, and manufacturing of market-ready products. They are currently looking for a new addition to their R&D team in central Stockholm, focusing on the next generation of wireless headphones. The team, which currently consists of 8 members, is expanding due to increased demand.
In this role, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, and optimization of Bluetooth functionality and connectivity for cutting-edge audio devices. You will collaborate with both Stockholm-based and global colleagues to deliver innovative solutions for clients
You are offered
• A safe employment in a financially strong company that offers the opportunity to work with advanced products in the technological forefront
• Employer benefits including wellness allowance, 30 days of vacation and pension
• A technically diverse role where you will work with cutting-edge technologies, ranging from Bluetooth development to circuit board-level design and optimization
Work tasks
• Participate in the embedded firmware and software development for new products, as well as maintaining the existing products
• Work project based and in teams with members from China and Sweden with development of firmware and software
• Write technical requirements, technical investigations and manage other technical documentation
• A post-secondary education in computer Science, IT, embedded systems or equivalent
• A few years' experience of product development, including embedded firmware and software
• Working with development of consumer electronics and with Bluetooth technology (Bluetooth Classic and/or BLE)
• Previous experience from C programming in C and C++
• Professional level in English (written and spoken).
It will be meritorious if you also have ...
• Knowledge in Swedish
• Experience in FREERTOS operative system
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Thorough
• Self-sufficient
• Collaborative
• Problem-solving
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
OSM Group is a global product development and manufacturing company specializing in complex consumer electronics, industrial products, and engineered soft goods. With over 1,000 employees and factories in China and the Philippines, OSM Group is committed to sustainability, integrating eco-friendly practices in its product development process. OSM Group provides end-to-end services from design to manufacturing, with a focus on minimizing resource depletion. Their product range includes active hearing protectors, communication headsets, headphones, speakers and soft goods such as, backpacks, fitness vests, laptop cases, and more. OSM collaborates with major global enterprises to turn ideas into tangible, sustainable products, promoting environmental responsibility and innovation throughout its operations. Read more about them on their website! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
