Digital Modelers - Polygon
Blue Eye AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Digital Modeler Consultants specializing in polygon modeling for the automotive industry.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in creating high-quality digital models for automotive exteriors and interiors, working collaboratively with designers and engineers to bring concepts to life.
This role demands precision, creativity, and a deep understanding of polygon modeling techniques and automotive design processes.
Tasks
- Create detailed, high-quality polygon models for automotive exteriors, interiors, and components.
- Interpret and translate 2D sketches, design briefs, and CAD data into 3D digital models.
- Collaborate with design and engineering teams to ensure models meet aesthetic and functional requirements.
- Optimize polygonal models for real-time visualization, rendering, and VR applications.
- Maintain a high level of accuracy and surface quality while adhering to tight project timelines.
- Support the design iteration process by making modifications and refinements based on feedback.
- Ensure compatibility and integration of models within the broader design and production workflows.
Qualifications
- Proven experience as a Digital Modeler specializing in polygon modeling for the automotive industry. Minimum 10+ years
- Expertise in software tools such as Maya, Blender, Autodesk Alias, Rhino, or similar.
- Strong understanding of automotive design principles, proportions, and surface development.
- Ability to create both high-resolution and low-polygon models, depending on project needs.
- Familiarity with rendering tools (e.g., KeyShot, VRED) and visualization pipelines is a plus.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to skills & experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/17". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
9066620