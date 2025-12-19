Digital Hardware designer
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for a Digital Hardware designer for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
Experience of digital hardware design (CPU's, memories (DRAM/flash), ethernet switches, clock synthesizers/jitter cleaners, etc)Understanding of signal integrity and the challenges it presents. Ability to simulate signal integrity problems using industry-standard tools is a plusExperience of schematic designHands-on experience of working in a hardware lab. Good soldering skills, familiarity with instruments (power supplies, multimeters, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, etc.) and an understanding of measurement techniquesThe ability to work independently and drive things forward, actively seeking out information when needed.
OTHER
Start date: 2026-01-30
Remote: No
Assignment period: 6months, possible to prolong
Location: Gothenburg
Application Deadline: 2026-01-1
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
