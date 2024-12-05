Devops Engineer Linux/Windows

DataCentric IT AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-12-05


your role as a Devops Engineer (system administrator) is to put in place an efficient CI/CD pipeline, test, development and production environments, as well as other necessary infrastructure. It may also include monitoring, troubleshooting and performing installations, as well as being responsible for configuration and integration with underlying systems. This system is based on the product SailPoint, IIQ, and runs in a Linux environment.

Environments/tools used:

Building environments, CI/CD:
• Maven
* Ant
* Develocity
* Jenkins

Configuration control:
• Puppet
* Ansible

Observability:
• Prometheus
* Elastic, Kibana, Logstash
* Grafana

Server and OS:
* RHEL
* SELinux
* Satellite


The second is a couple of Windows systems, including a statistics management system, where it is included together with a system architect to analyze the system's structure and current environment and propose possible changes and get test, development and production environments, as well as other necessary infrastructure in place in cases where it is missing .

This includes managing platform upgrades, certificate changes, etc. on an ongoing basis, either by yourself or with the support of other technologies.

These systems are developed in the .NET environment and run in the Windows environment. Here, there is a lack of an equally structured environment that exists for the Linux-based systems, and the mission is to analyze the environment that exists and build up the structures that are needed.

The assignment is a full-time assignment based on a 50/50 distribution between the Linux part and the Windows part of the assignment. Depending on what the investigation of the Windows systems comes to, there may be a greater weight on the Linux parts of the mission.

