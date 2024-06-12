Development Engineer Simulation
2024-06-12
Scania CV AB
CFD Simulation Engineer
ENXPS - The Fluid Dynamics and Acoustic Simulation group is currently looking for a simulation engineer to join our CFD team at Scania. The group provides a full understanding of internal flows and acoustic properties for various components and systems at Scania, including exhaust after treatment, air intake, and HVAC-systems. We work in close cooperation with our internal customers within the R&D organization and external customers MAN and Navistar as a part of the TRATON group.
Your role
As a CFD engineer, you will be an important member of cross-functional teams, collaborating closely with designers and test engineers. You will engage in the entire development process, from pre-development and the investigation and development of new technologies, to field quality improvements of existing products. Your primary objective will be to optimize product performance. Besides product development, in various cross-functional teams and projects within Scania and TRATON group, you will be responsible for develop the simulation method together with the team at ENXPS.
What we offer
This role will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the product, and through our Personnel Enhancement Program (PEP), you will have the opportunity to specialize in simulation and broaden your experience at Scania.
As a member of ENXPS you will become part of a group of 10 engineers that value open communication, diverse perspectives, commitment, trust and team spirit. We have a strong culture of supporting each other when ever needed and we like to have a good time together!
Your profile
We believe you have a master degree in the area of mechanical engineering or physics. You have experience in internal flow simulations and solving complex flow problems. Skills in pre-processing tools (ANSA) and experience with CFD solver STAR-CCM+ or OpenFoam is preferred. We require that you have a good knowledge in Linux OS. You are an analytic and well organized team-player driven by quality awareness. Skills in communication, ability to present a complex issue and results in an educational way are some of your strengths. Experience of and interest in vehicle technology is an advantage.
We will emphasize on the following parts in your profile:
* Very good communication skills with a customer focus.
* English speaking and writing fluency.
* Experience in relevant CFD field.
* Ambitious with internal drive and ability to cooperate in cross-functional teams.
* Interest in both product development using simulations as well as in method development.
* Experience in scripting or automation.
* Able to handle several time critical projects and tasks in parallel.
* Curious and eager to expand one's knowledge.
Your application
Your application should include a CV along with educational certificates/ grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-06-23. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check and security vetting interview may be conducted for this position.
For further information
For further information, please contact, the manager (ENXPS), Jessica Hedstig, jessica.hedstig@scania.com
