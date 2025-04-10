Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The E2E verification engineer role at Ericsson is a multifaceted position encompassing a broad range of responsibilities, from requirement analysis and test environment preparation, through to test execution and customer first field implementation support. Our testers are instrumental in the verify the quality of various components, systems, and RAN solutions within our product portfolio, such as AAS radios and baseband products. Collaborating in accordance with the Ericsson Product Development Principles, our testers are champions of innovation, utilizing their unique skill sets across all stages of the development lifecycle. Ericsson presents an exciting platform to showcase your expertise and foster professional growth. This robust role promises diverse tasks and great influence in shaping our technology solutions.
What you will do:
• Actively participate in all AAS radio and Baseband E2E traffic verification activities, such as requirement analysis, feature verification and automation test case design for legacy uplift.
• Collaborate in the integration, verification, and customer first field implementation support for optimal product development.
• Play a role in creating comprehensive test documentation.
• Adhere to Ericsson's Product Development Principles throughout the development process.
• Take on additional responsibilities and duties as detailed in the position-specific job description.
The skills you bring:
• Deep understanding of Ericsson RAN solutions.
• E2E RAN traffic testing skills.
• E2E test automation sills with JAVA and MJE.
• Skills with test tools, such as Viavi, FsUE, Moshell, ICA, TGF, Vector Spectrum Analyzer, Signal Generator and so on.
• AI and Machine Learning.
• Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Innovation and Creativity. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "764902-43306786". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9279347