2025-11-08
About this opportunity:
Hardware Engineering strives to be the most competitive Radio Network R&D unit in the industry. We work in an agile set-up to develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products which give our customer solutions securing future growth.
Control Software is part of the Hardware Engineering (EU HW) Radio within Business Area Networks (BNEW). We are based in Kista, Stockholm. We also have a close corporation with development of PEU Radio products in Ottawa, Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu, Lund and Zagreb.
Control Software provides possibility to work with the latest technology within telecommunication development. We can offer a rich number of opportunities in an everyday learning, creative and challenging atmosphere where Kista, Stockholm, is our base but the world is our arena.
We provide the SW platform for radio products also known as the auxiliary control system (XCS). We organize in cross functional development teams, and we are involved in several activities at the same time. We are in an intense phase, due to 5G development, with many new products in the pipeline. There is a high pressure on quality, flexibility and understanding of HW and SW. It also means working with skilled colleagues in an inspiring environment.
We are now looking for a Developer to develop the auxiliary control system (XCS) for radio. Your role will include system design, SW design, trouble shooting in target environment and product documentation. Knowledge about Linux and SW close to HW is of high value.
Team has the end-to-end responsibility for developing and maintaining our Production System loops which are used for quality assurance, building, and delivering XCS products.
What you will do:
• You will drive strategic technical leadership
• Develop and test high quality products
• Perform trouble shooting internally and on customer networks as well as handling customer support in general
• Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
• Develop competence in technical domain
• Execute continuous improvements of products and processes, bring up new SW platforms
• You will be given a more specific area of responsibility after becoming productive, and depending of interest
The skills you bring:
• Education: MSc in engineering or similar
• Min 2 years of relevant experience
• Domain experience: Linux and SW close to HW, systemization and trouble shooting, ASIC knowledge is benificial
• Experience from SW development in a Linux environment using e.g. GIT, Gerrit, Junit, Jenkins, Nexus, Bash/Shell, Artifactory
• Several years of experience working with C/C++ in an embedded environment
• Experience from designing and executing automated test scripts in Java, Python or similar.
• Product development knowledge and Product Lifecycle Management knowledge
• Ability to work with highly competent colleagues
• Being flexible and responding to change
