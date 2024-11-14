Design Engineers to Transformers Components
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-11-14
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is a major bushing manufacturer in the world which offers a complete portfolio of AC and HVDC bushings, designed to grant the reliability, durability, and efficiency.
We are seeking talented Mechanical, Electrical, or 3D CAD Engineers to join our Insulation and Components team within the Transformer Business Unit in Ludvika, Sweden. As a member of the bushing engineering team, you will work on our market-leading technologies to create solutions for our customers all over the world.
"We are at the forefront of the electrification transition and are proud to be deeply involved in the shift to green energy! Our commitment to sustainability and innovation drives us forward. Join us on our journey towards a greener future!" - Hiring Manager Urban Schander
How you 'll make an impact
Order engineering by creating customized design based on customer requirements.
Technical support for quotation and sales.
Be part of quality issue resolution.
Support local manufacturing.
Be responsible for or support design improvement projects.
Live core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We see that you are an analytical and result-oriented person with good communication skills.
You hold a university degree in Mechanical, Electrical or 3D CAD Engineering.
A couple of years working experience in related fields of engineering. Transformer or bushing design experience is preferred.
Knowledge on CAD software, 3D Modeling software - Creo is considered an advantage.
You are a comfortable user of Microsoft Office package.
Swedish language, both spoken and written, is mandatory. But since you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, you also need to be fluent in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Welcome with your application! We review the selection continuously.
Hiring Manager, Urban Schander, urban.schander@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Filippa Bengtsson filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9011346