Research Engineer At Upsc
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2026-06-04
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Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
The Department of forest genetics and plant physiology is part of Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC, https://www.upsc.se/)
which is a centre of excellence for experimental plant research and forest biotechnology in Northern Sweden. Our mission is to perform excellent and innovative basic research and generate knowledge that benefits forestry, agriculture, environment and society. We work across a wide range of disciplines in plant science reaching from cell biology to ecophysiology and from basic research to industrial applications. Our common goal is to understand the plants' ability to grow, adapt and acclimate to a changing world and how we can breed better plants.
About the position
Understanding genomic base of population variation and local adaptation based on genome sequencing and comparative genomics is a new frontier research area for genetic adaptation to climate changes. This position involves plant genome assembly, annotation, genome resequencing and SNP calling, construction of genetic map and designing of SNP genotyping tools including SNP array. You will participate conifer genomics projects including: (1) Genome assembly and annotation; (2) Genome resequencing and SNP calling; (3) Population and comparative genomics analyses to elucidate conifer adaptive evolution; (4) Genome-wide association study and genomic selection for quantitative traits including phenology, flower, solid-wood, growth and adaptive traits.
Your profile
Highly motivated and team-oriented candidates with strong experience in bioinformatics including genome assembly, resequencing data analyses, GWAS, and design of SNP array. To qualify, you should have a PhD degree in subjects relevant for the position and experience in tree genomics, preferably in conifers. Good English communication and writing skills are required. Application who has current drive license is preferred.
About us
UPSC belongs to two universities, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Umeå University. About 200 people from more than 40 different nationalities work here. We host some 30 principal investigators, and our researchers have access to state-of-the-art analytical platforms, unique tree germplasm resources and plant growth facilities. We strive for a collaborative work environment and support our scientists throughout all career stages by providing professional training opportunities and individual career mentoring.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology, SLU, Umeå (Sweden)
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2026-07-01 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 18 June 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
907 36 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Professor
Harry Wu harry.wu@slu.se +46907868217 Jobbnummer
9948106