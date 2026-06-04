Pre Sales Executive
Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
🌟About the Role:
We are looking for a Presales Executive for one of our clients to support the sales team by understanding customer requirements, preparing tailored proposals, conducting product presentations, and providing technical and commercial information on our EV product range to prospective clients.
🎯Key Responsibilities:
▸ Engage with prospective customers to identify needs and recommend the most suitable EV model, specification, and finance solution.
▸ Prepare compelling quotations, proposals, and product presentations tailored to individual customer requirements.
▸ Coordinate with the sales and technical teams throughout the sales process to ensure smooth customer experience.
▸ Respond promptly to customer enquiries, providing accurate product, range, charging, and pricing information.
▸ Maintain accurate records of leads, enquiries, and opportunities within the CRM system.
▸ Stay up to date on the latest EV product updates, specifications, incentives, and competitor offerings.
Requirements
▸ Experience in a presales, sales support, or consultative customer-facing role.
▸ Strong communication and presentation skills with the ability to simplify complex product information.
▸ Genuine interest in electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions.
▸ Customer-focused approach with strong attention to detail.
▸ Proficiency in MS Office and CRM tools preferred.
In case you have any question, please feel free to reach out to neha@minnovation.se
or shivangi@minnovation.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7852540-2036278". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948093