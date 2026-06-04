After Sales Executive
Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
🌟About the Role:
We are looking for an Aftersales Executive for one of our clients to ensure every customer's experience continues well beyond the point of purchase. You will be the key link between the customer and our service teams — handling requests, resolving issues, and building the long-term relationships that drive loyalty and repeat business in EV domain.
🎯Key Responsibilities:
▸ Manage customer service requests, complaints, and aftersales enquiries in a timely and professional manner.
▸ Coordinate with service, technical, and support teams to ensure swift and effective resolution.
▸ Follow up with customers post-service to confirm satisfaction and identify any further needs.
▸ Maintain accurate service records, warranty documentation, and activity reports.
▸ Support warranty claims, scheduled maintenance bookings, and renewal processes specific to EV ownership.
▸ Educate customers on charging best practices, software updates, and ongoing vehicle care.
Requirements:
▸ Experience in customer service, aftersales, or service coordination role, automotive or EV experience preferred.
▸ Strong communication and problem-solving skills with a calm, solutions-focused approach.
▸ Ability to manage multiple customer interactions efficiently without compromising quality.
▸ Familiarity with EV technology, charging infrastructure, and ownership considerations is a strong advantage.
▸ Proficiency in CRM tools and service management systems preferred.
In case you have any question, please feel free to reach out to neha@minnovation.se
or shivangi@minnovation.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7852749-2036286". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948102