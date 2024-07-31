Design Engineering Analyst
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Electric Driveline Department is a part of the Vehicle Propulsion Unit that is responsible for the complete electric driveline system, including electrical machine, inverter, transmission, mounts and drive shafts. The department is now facing a truly exciting future, as Volvo Cars has decided to do in-house development of transmissions and electrical machines that are needed for electrical drivelines in our vehicle programs.
What you'll do
• perform simulation and analysis of electric driveline components and systems.
• define and analyze design prerequisites.
• participate in early product development phase as well as in the industrialization phase.
• verify/calibrate CAE models and CAE results.
• participate in planning and analysis of physical testing connected to CAE.
• make and present CAE reports.
What you'll bring
You are a team player with strong communication skills and a genuine interest in technology. You practice conceptual thinking with a holistic view and act when required. You are a fast learner with an analytical and solution-based mindset. Your technical competence and frequent interaction with different teams create innovative solutions.
• Matlab/Simulink
• GT-SUITE
• Previous experience in thermal simulations
• Python
• JAVA
• Star-CCM+ or other commercial CFD tools
• CATIA CAE
• Teamcenter Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72252-42719926". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Ayla Kutlay +46721654291 Jobbnummer
8817895