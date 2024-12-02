Design Engineering Analyst
2024-12-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Design Engineering Analyst Recycled Material
The challenge we offer
Climate change is the ultimate safety test and Volvo Cars will pioneer sustainability as we have always done with safety. We are integrating sustainability in the whole lifecycle of our vehicles with the aim for carbon neutrality 2040. If you have experience in working with recycled materials this is your chance to contribute!
We offer an exciting position as Design Engineering Analyst for Recycled Material. You will be part of an engaged and committed team within Materials Engineering Centre, responsible for requirements and support implementation when it comes to sustainable materials and recycling though out the vehicle.
What you'll do
Your contribution
Your focus will be to decide upon how to judge and calculate recycled content. You will work with the product streams in the collection phase, talking to developers as well as being responsible for collaboration meeting between different teams. You will also have supplier contact.
You will set requirement for recycled content in carweaver and follow them up in the programs.
What you'll bring
Required skills
We see that you have a university degree within Materials, Environmental, Energy, or similar and at least a couple of years work experience in waste management, the circular flow of materials or similar.
Skills in programming, handling big data and visualization in i.e. Excel and PowerBI would be beneficial but interest in learning will however be required. Experience in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)/Carbon Footprint would also be considered beneficial as well as experience in automotive.
Experience in Carweaver , VPDS and Planisware as these systems will be used in planning and requirement setting.
You are a structured team player always focusing on the solutions, keeping a pragmatic and holistic view on the way towards the goal. You are a strong communicator with a high drive to deliver. You enjoy interacting with people and understand that collaboration will be key to make real impact. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74850-43018420". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9041391