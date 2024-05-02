Design Engineer | Interior Plastics
2024-05-02
Together Tech creates innovative products and digital solutions. We believe in creating a dynamic workplace andencourage our engineers and developersto combine thestrong technical knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology forcreating a more sustainable future.
We are now seeking a passionate Design Engineer with experience from complex injection molded parts, to join our Stockholm team!
In this role, your primary focus will be on the design of surfaces, assembly design, and plastics using your expertise in CATIA v5. Your responsibility is to leverage your proficiency to optimize and streamline the design and development processes.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar
A few year's experience within Automotive Interior Design
Excellent CATIA v.5 skills (Surfaces, assembly design and plastics)
Skilled in plastic injection molding
Goodcommand of written and spoken English, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Jennie Johansson
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Together Tech AB
(org.nr 556576-4668), https://www.togethertech.com/ Arbetsplats
Together Tech Jobbnummer
8653359