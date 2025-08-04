Data Analyst (1-year fixed-term position)
Schibsted News Media AB
2025-08-04
Team: Subscription Data Enablement (under News Media, Subscription) Work location: Oslo or Stockholm
About the teamSubscription Data Enablement holds the commercial analytics mandate for all Schibsted brands (VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, SvD, Aftonbladet and more). We build best-in-class data capabilities, democratize insights, and develop ML models to create personalized subscriber experiences. Our mission is to drive engagement and increase customer lifetime value through data-driven decision-making.
What will you do
As a member of our Analytics team-working alongside Analysts, Data Engineers, and Data Scientists-you will:
- Perform advanced analysis: Work under guidance to apply statistical and machine-learning techniques to derive insights from customer and behavioral data
- Ensure data governance: Help establish processes that guarantee data accuracy, integrity, and security
- Collaborate cross-functionally: Partner with marketing, product, and commercial teams to identify data needs and translate findings into clear recommendations
- Build dashboards & reports: Create interactive dashboards in Tableau to enable stakeholders across brands to explore key metrics
- Model data with dbt: Assist in developing and maintaining data models using dbt to support scalable, self-service analytics and consistent business definitions across teams
What we offer
At Schibsted, you'll join a hybrid, informal, and collaborative workplace in one of the Nordic region's most forward-looking media companies. You'll be part of one of Scandinavia's largest data communities, where knowledge sharing and personal development are highly valued. We offer competitive employee benefits, clear career paths within the Schibsted Group, and free digital subscriptions to all our news brandsts, clear career paths within Schibsted.
Who you are
- You hold a degree in Economics/Finance, Computer Science, Statistics/Mathematics, Engineering, or equivalent experience
- 1-3 years of hands-on experience in analytics, data science, or business intelligence (commercial/customer-centric focus is a plus)
- Strong proficiency in SQL
- Experience with Tableau or Power BI
- Familiarity with cloud-based analytics platforms is appreciated
- You're a curious problem-solver who communicates technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences
- You enjoy teamwork and thrive in a fast-paced, data-driven environment
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
